Wilbur Daniel “Danny” Norris, 70, of Swansboro, passed away on January 16, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center, after a brief illness.
A celebration of his life will be held on February 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM, at Swansboro United Methodist Church.
Danny was born on June 21, 1952, in Morehead City, NC, the son of the late Wilbur Hardin and Ruby Guthrie Norris.
Danny was a graduate of Swansboro High School and East Carolina University. Most of his career was spent in various capacities in the construction industry. During several years of his retirement, he was a devoted caregiver for his mother-in-law, Ruth Hokum, as her health declined prior to her passing. Danny especially loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Hokum Norris; his daughter and her husband, Lindsay and David Epperson of Swansboro; his son, Jake Norris of Raleigh, NC; and granddaughters Kylie and Brianna Epperson. Danny is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Kay Norris of Fayetteville, NC; his brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Jackie Norris of Wendell, NC; his brother-in-law, Robbie Hokum of Awendaw, SC; and nieces and nephews, Marc, Matt, Rebecca, Kim, Jill, Robert, and Will, and their families.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Swansboro United Methodist Church, 665 W. Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, where Danny was a member.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
