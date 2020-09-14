John Provetero, 93, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Seaside Memorial Park.
He was born June 27, 1927, in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Mazzola Provitero.
John faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. He then began a career with IBM and retired as an engineer. He also was an AARP taxaide preparer. John was loved by so many of his family and friends, with a good story to tell every time he was around. John loved to socialize, dance and follow the Little German Band out of Raleigh. He loved to travel to his favorite place, Italy, where he and Kay were so fortunate to visit numerous times. His dry wit was the life of the party, and his silly jokes were priceless. John was a wonderful soul.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kay Strum Provetero of the home; son, John V. Provetero of Garner; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson of Colorado; stepson, Gregory Long of Midway Park; two grandchildren; and sister, Josephine Jean Hand of New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28584, or to the BackPack Friends program at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
PHOTO/FLAG
John Provetero, 93; service today
John Provetero, 93, of Cape Carteret, passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
His graveside service is at 11 a.m. today at Seaside Memorial Park.
He was born June 27, 1927, in New York, N.Y., the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Mazzola Provitero.
John faithfully served his country in the U.S. Navy at the end of World War II. He then began a career with IBM and retired as an engineer. He also was an AARP taxaide preparer. John was loved by so many of his family and friends, with a good story to tell every time he was around. John loved to socialize, dance and follow the Little German Band out of Raleigh. He loved to travel to his favorite place, Italy, where he and Kay were so fortunate to visit numerous times. His dry wit was the life of the party, and his silly jokes were priceless. John was a wonderful soul.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Kay Strum Provetero of the home; son, John V. Provetero of Garner; daughter, Elizabeth Ann Johnson of Colorado; stepson, Gregory Long of Midway Park; two grandchildren; and sister, Josephine Jean Hand of New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to 3HC Hospice, 100 Big Rock Weigh, Newport, NC 28584, or to the BackPack Friends program at Cape Carteret Baptist Church, 101 Anita Forte Drive, Cape Carteret, NC 28584.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made to the family at jonesfh.org.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.