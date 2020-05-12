Randell "Randy" K. Waters, 62, of Bayonne, N.J., formerly of Cape Carteret, went to be with the Lord Sunday, May 10, 2020, at East Orange VA Medical Center.
His memorial service will be held at a later date.
He fought several years of illness and succumbed due to complications of COVID-19. He has won his battle here on Earth and stands completely healed in the presence of our Lord.
He grew up in Cape Carteret and graduated from West Carteret High School in 1976. He joined the U.S. Navy and served his country for four years, then made his home in Bayonne, N.J. He worked as a pipeline manager for IMTT. He loved to play golf and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Everyone who came in contact with Randy was touched by his sweet spirit and kind heart. He was a gentle soul.
Randy is survived by his wife, Maria of Bayonne N.J.; son, Brian; three grandchildren; parents, Ronald and Fran Waters of Cape Carteret; brothers, Wayne Waters and wife Gloria of Winterville, Jeff Waters and wife Niki of Cape Carteret and Chris Waters of Stella; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Migliaccio Funeral Home of Bayonne, N.J.
(Paid obituary)
