Lenton Dunston Jr., 78; private service Sep 26, 2022

Lenton Dunston, Jr., 78 of Swansboro, died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Carteret Healthcare in Morehead City.

Services will be private per family request.

Arrangements by Jones Funeral Home of Swansboro 