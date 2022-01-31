John Burt, Otway
John Burt, 81, of Otway, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
SALLY WILLIS, Marshallberg
Sally Willis, 79, of Marshallberg, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her son's home in Vanceboro. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations, Havelock, NC.
CHARLES S. CEDARS, GYSGT, USMC RETIRED, Newport
Charles S. Cedars, GySgt, USMC Retired, 84, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
RAYEFORD LEE HOWARD, Havelock
Rayeford Lee Howard, 87, of Havelock, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
