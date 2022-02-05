JAMES DOUGLAS LEWIS ROSE, Pine Knoll Shores
James Douglas Lewis Rose, 85, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at his home. Arrangements to be announced. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
BOBBY POWELL, Newport
Bobby Powell, 84, of Newport, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House. Bobby was born in Greene County, North Carolina, on March 22, 1937, to the late Herman and Beulah Powell. He displayed his patriotist to his country by honorably serving in the United States Coast Guard.
NELSON WHITFORD TAYLOR III, Beaufort
Nelson Whitford Taylor III, 93, of Beaufort, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, February 11th, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Cemetery in Beaufort, officiated by The Reverend Tambria Lee.
PAMELA WOOLARD,Newport
Pamela Woolard, 60, of Newport, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are incomplete. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C.
CAMERON SHOCKEY, Havelock
Cameron Shockey, 33, of Havelock, passed peacefully on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Vidant Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Monday, February 7th, at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Cameron was born on August 15, 1988, in Bethesda, Maryland to Leslie Desirey Shockey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.