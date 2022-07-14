Teresa “Terry” Hamilton, 74, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Carteret Health Care.
A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, July 18, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Dr. Joe Judkins. She will be laid to rest at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Mill Creek.
Teresa, or Terry as she preferred, was born on December 18, 1947, in Morehead City, North Carolina, to the late Jesse and Emma Small. In Terry’s working career, she had interesting jobs working for the Federal Bureau of Investigation as well as the Secret Service. She later worked with Champus / Tri-Care Insurance for the Naval Hospital at Cherry Point where she retired from in 2004. Many knew her as the “Champus / Tri-Care Lady.”
Terry had many interests including sewing, spending time in her garden, and reading a good book. Her dogs, Liberty, Lady Bug, and Lucy always brought a smile to her face. Going to El’s Drive-In was a favorite routine stop which she always enjoyed. More than anything, Terry loved her husband and was grateful for the years they had together.
Terry is survived by her devoted husband, John; daughter, Tonya Sheppard (Rick); stepdaughter, Eileen Hamilton; sisters, Carolyn Jones (Mike), Marilyn Judkins (Joe), and Vicki McCue (Keith); grandchildren, Ryan, Sean, Adam, Samantha, Joseph, Tyler and JP; and great grandson, Grayson.
In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her brother, Andy Small.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern North Carolina Chapter, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or the Crystal Coast Hospice House, P.O. Box 640, Newport, NC 28570.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.