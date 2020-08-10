Gloria Jones Davis, 83, of Gloucester, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Crystal Bluffs Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Morehead City.
Her funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Davis Free Will Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jimmy Mercer. Interment will follow at the Willis Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Gloria’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Gloria was a member of Davis Free Will Baptist Church, and she served as the Sunday school secretary, the church food committee and with vacation Bible school. She loved to go on road trips, but she always insisted on being the driver. She enjoyed participating in both of her kids’ activities, such as Scouting or band competitions. She also went on a singing competition with the church one year in Wichita, Kan. She loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Ann Davis Gillikin and husband David of Otway; son, Gary Myron Davis of Gloucester; sister, Susanne Jones White and husband Dennis of South Carolina; granddaughter, Leslee King and husband Christopher of Beaufort; niece, Cathy Rose and husband John of Gloucester; and nephew, David White and wife Tina of South Carolina.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Myron “Pete” Davis; and parents, Archie Worth Jones and Lillian Chadwick Jones.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service at the cemetery.
Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Davis Free Will Baptist Church, 279 Community Road, Davis, NC 28524, or to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
