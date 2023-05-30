James R. Smith, “Bob” or “Bobby”, of Newport, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 4th, at First Methodist Church, officiated by Rev. Powell Osteen. The family will receive friends following the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Bobby was born August 9, 1927, in the small town of Bell Arthur, near Greenville, North Carolina, to James Robert and Myrtle Sylivant Smith. The family moved often when he was young, giving him the chance to live in Bell Arthur, Newport, Morehead City, Englhard, Snow Hill and Martin County. Bobby graduated from Robersonville High School and attended Louisburg College, before enlisting in the Army. He served in the Philippines, returned to Hamilton, North Carolina, and married Elva O’Neal Hardison on August 20,1950.
Bobby had a long career with EI DuPont at the Kinston Dacron Plant. Bobby and Elva made their home in Ayden and enjoyed their second home in Emerald Isle. While rearing their two girls, they both supported local high school sports, particularly basketball, and kept score and ran the clocks for basketball at Ayden High School, Ayden-Grifton High School, Arendell Parrot Academy in Kinston, and even East Carolina University in the late 1970’s.
After retirement, they landed in Pine Knoll Shores and, later, Cedar Point. Bobby devoted many hours of volunteer service to the fire departments in Pine Knoll Shores, Cape Carteret and later Western Carteret Fire and EMS. He served on the Cedar Point planning board and was active in his communities for many years. Bobby was a member of the Swansboro American Legion Post # 78.
Bob is survived by two daughters, Elva “Lu” Ellis (John) of Newport, and Jo Ann Norman (Bruce) of Emerald Isle. He has three grandsons, Patrick Guthrie (Shannon) of Tampa, Florida; Bennett Norman of Morehead City; Parker Ellis of Toledo, Ohio; and one granddaughter, Adrienne Stewart (Matthew) of Broad Creek. He has one great granddaughter, Chloe Norman, and two great grandsons, Rushton and Phinneas Guthrie, all of Florida. He also leaves his fur baby Lulu and many nieces and nephews.
Bobby was predeceased by his parents, his wife Elva, and an infant son.
If you wish to honor his memory, please consider donations to your local fire department, Crystal Coast Hospice House or First Methodist Church of Morehead City.
Arrangements are by Munden’s Funeral Home, Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.