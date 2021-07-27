Richard Dale Sutton, 72, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at his home.
Services for Richard will be private.
Richard was born on July 29, 1948, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan. Richard served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart. He later enjoyed a career as a biomedical engineer in the healthcare industry, and his interests included golfing, woodworking, cooking, Michigan sports, and spending time with his family.
Richard is survived by his children, Elizabeth Sutton (Matthew Ucci), Alexander Sutton (Chelsea Kirkland), Derek Sutton (Lauren), and their mother, Lynn Sutton (William Kane); granddaughter, Claire Elizabeth Sutton; sisters, Lynda Manners and Diane Brideau; uncles, David Edwards and Douglas Edwards; nephews, Jeffrey Cwiek (Gordana), Eric Cwiek (Rose), Paul O'Connell (Carrie) and their families; and his beloved dog, Roxy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Geneva Brown Korte.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
