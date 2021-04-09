James Michael King, 64, of Cape Carteret, passed away Saturday, March 27, 2021, at his home.
His graveside service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Holland-Brown Cemetery in Cape Carteret. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through James’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
James, or Mike as he was more commonly known, was born March 24, 1957, in Biloxi, Miss., to the late James Ray and Emma Brown King. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid artist and loved coloring books. Mike was a loving father and grandfather.
He is survived by daughters, Melissa Brown and husband Jonathan Lamphere of Swansboro and Stephanie King and companion Jason Young of Georgia; son, Joseph King of Georgia; stepson, Cameron Thompson and wife Kelsey of Swansboro; sisters, Pam Grainger and companion Dennis Collins of Swansboro and Debbie Baker and companion Barrington Page of Peletier; grandchildren, Kyle Brown, Riley Cooper, Kayla Cooper, Hayla Jarrard, Katy Besset, Grace Thompson and Corbin Young; and his furry companion, “Major.”
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Smith King.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
