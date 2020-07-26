Jordan “JoMu” C. Murray, 23, of Newport, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Jacksonville.
His funeral service is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at The Sanctuary of Newport with Pastor Ted Erskine officiating. Burial will follow at Newport Community Cemetery.
Jordan was a lifelong member of The Sanctuary of Newport. Jordan could light up a room with his smile and was a talented upcoming music artist who loved making music.
He is survived by his parents, Francis and Latisha Murray of Jacksonville; three sisters, Sharaesha Mungo and husband Jerod of Raleigh, Sherre McCall and husband Seth of New Bern and Arlene Murray of Jacksonville; maternal grandparents, Charles and Arlene Walker of Newport; niece, Isabella Riggs of Jacksonville; and nephew, Asher Riggs of Jacksonville.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Addie Marie Murray and Henry Murray.
Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
(Paid obituary)
