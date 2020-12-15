Phillip “Phill” J. Catapano, 72, of Morehead City, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
His funeral service with military honors is at 6 p.m Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Phillip’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Phill was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late John and Mary Catapano. Following high school, he bravely served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. Phill was later employed by the New York City Transit Authority for numerous years, where he worked as a heating and air conditioning mechanic.
Fishing and boating were favorite pastimes of Phill, he rarely turned down the opportunity to enjoy them. He was even known to make his own fishing poles, which he got plenty of good use out of. Phill was also a great cook who enjoyed preparing delicious meals for his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Pauline “Angel” Catapano of the home; son, John Catapano of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Salvatore “Cody” Catapano and wife Dana of Morehead City; sister, Mary Bragg and husband Al of Florida; granddaughter, Rhia Catapano; and fur grandbabies, Abigail and Pogo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Blanche Labara and Ursula Plock.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, as well as from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will be followed.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
