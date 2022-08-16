Alina Winans, 87, of Newport, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her family.
Her memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, August 21st, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Newport on McCabe Road.
Alina was born on December 8, 1934, on Harker’s Island, to the late Billy and Daisy Nelson. She spent most of her life right here in Carteret County. Alina was one of 12 children and loved being with all her siblings. One of her passions was writing songs and poetry. She was quite gifted. Alina treasured her children, and they were without a doubt her whole world.
She is survived by her daughters, Rose Morton (Rob Roy), of Newport, Wendy Jones (Robert), of Newport; son, Gene Winans Jr., of Leland; sister, Judy Nelson, of South Mills, N.C.; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
