Robert "Bubby" Styron Jr., 25, of Cedar Island, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Pilgrims Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church in Cedar Island, officiated by Pastor Kevin Stott. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, you will be able to view the service on his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website.
Bubby was born in Morehead City on May 11, 1996. He graduated from East Carteret High School. He was a member of Pilgrims Rest Original Free Will Baptist Church. He was employed in the Maintenance Department at Cherry Point. He loved being outdoors, where he enjoyed deer hunting, and commercial fishing.
He was the apple in his Mother’s Eye.
He is survived by his fiancée, Sarah Willis of Smyrna; mother, Annette Styron of Cedar Island; father, Robert Dean Styron, Sr. of Cedar Island; sister, Destiny Styron of Cedar Island; maternal grandmother, Elaine Styron of Cedar Island; paternal grandparents, Richard and JoAnne Styron of Cedar Island; nephew, Davin Joyner; and his fur babies, Rebel and Gracie.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Anthony Styron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial cards in memory of Bubby may be made to Munden Funeral Home, PO Box 69, Morehead City, NC.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
