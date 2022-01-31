Walter Allen Pettit died peacefully at Carteret Health Care on Friday, Jan. 28. Diagnosed a little over 2 weeks ago with pancreatic cancer, he spent the final week of his life surrounded by his family of Carteret County Public Schools band directors, past and present. He was 63 years old.
Due to Mr. Pettit never wanting to be in the limelight, he insisted that there be no public memorial service. If anyone wishes to acknowledge his passing, memorial gifts can be made to the Carteret County Public Schools Foundation Music and Arts Fund in care of Craig Everett, Carteret County Schools, 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516
Mr. Pettit worked his entire career in public education in Carteret County as a band director and music teacher. Teaching was his life’s calling and he instilled a love for music with school students from every region of Carteret County including White Oak Elementary School, Newport Elementary School, West Carteret High School, Broad Creek Middle School, Morehead City Middle School, East Carteret High School, and finally at Down East Middle School, before his retirement. During his tenure as a band director, he did so much more than teach music, he taught life skills, a strong work ethic, how to work in a large team, and inspired a whole generation of students to love music for their entire lives. Many of his middle school band students, advanced on to become professional musicians on Broadway and with regional touring companies performing all over the world. Other students became college music professors, and many others are now school band directors and music educators.
Born in Winston-Salem into a Moravian family, Mr. Pettit was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Pettit and Betty Jones Pettit. He leaves behind one sister, Linda Pettit of Winston-Salem, and hundreds of band students who hold such fond memories of their band teacher.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
