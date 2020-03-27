Richard Dean, 73, of Morehead City, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
Due to the unfortunate health crisis within our country, we will announce a celebration of life for Mr. Dean at a later date.
Richard honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he bravely served in the Vietnam War. He was a solid Christian man who enjoyed being a member of Newport Baptist Church, where he faithfully served as a deacon, trustee, etc. He also enjoyed being a member of the Woodman of the World, where the goal is to help their fellow man. Richard was known by many in our community as a barber, which was his profession for 49 years. In his free time, he was an avid camper and hunter who loved the great outdoors. Richard was a good and faithful servant throughout his life and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Dean of the home; daughter, Kristi D. Adkins and husband Greg of Wilson; son, Kenny Dean and wife Jennifer of Mill Creek; sisters, Drema Helmick and husband Murl and Phyllis Helmick and husband Roy, all of Dawson, W.Va.; brother, Delvin Deem and wife Bonnie of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Chase Dean, London Adkins, Logan Adkins, Cheyanne Dean, Kathryn Adkins and Caroline Adkins; and fur baby, Sadie.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adene and Samuel Deem.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, NC Affiliate, 600 Airport Blvd., Suite 100, Morrisville, NC 27560.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
