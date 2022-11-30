Vernon Daniels, Cedar Island
Vernon Marshall Daniels, 78, of Cedar Island passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
ELIZABETH ENGLEBY, Broad Creek
Elizabeth Engleby, 58, of Broad Creek, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Service information and full obituary forthcoming. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
ROBERT "BOBBY" BURRUEL TELLEZ, Havelock
Robert "Bobby" Burruel Tellez, 59, of Havelock, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at Temples Point. Robert was born on August 19, 1963, in Tucson, Arizona, to the late Juan Tellez Tellez and Maria Virginia Tellez.
