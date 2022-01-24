Robert Edward “Bobby” Smith, 55, of Providence Forge, VA, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 6 PM at Christ Fellowship Church, 5000 Easter Circle, Williamsburg, VA 23188.
In Bobby’s younger days he participated in the Special Olympics. He enjoyed the outdoors and spent his time fishing, flying kites, and body building. He loved spending time with his family, vacationing at Ocracoke Island and camping in Acadia, Maine, where he enjoyed eating lobster. He loved going out to eat, his favorite restaurant was the Red Lobster. He had a special place in his heart for animals. He loved the Lord and reading his bible and attended First Baptist Church in Beaufort, NC and Journey Church in Quinton, VA.
Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Rebecca White Smith and James Christian Smith; and brother, David Smith. He is survived by his siblings, Beverly S. Johnson, Richard William Smith, and Melinda S. Lewes.
