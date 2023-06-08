Phyllis Greene Lewis, of Newport, passed away at home on Saturday, May 27th, 2023. She was 2 weeks shy of her 80th birthday.
Phyllis was born in New Bern, NC, to Sudie Nixon and Sandy Greene. She was married for over 40 years to her husband, Hubert Lewis, until he left this world in 2007.
She was a proud Grandmother, Mother, and faithful member of First Apostolic of Morehead. She loved to crochet, garden, exercise, and most of all THRIFT SHOP! Her dream was to go on one last cruise and plane ride before she departed from this earth. She was able to achieve this one week before she was called to her heavenly home. She will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Gina Tyler, of Newport, NC; son, Hubert Lee Lewis Jr.; granddaughter, Ebonee Lewis and Danielle Tyler (Rodney); great-grandchildren, Uriyah Tyler, Cassius Patrick, Ariana Crawford; sisters, Selma Barnes of Riverdale, NC, Carolyn Green of Harlem, NYC, Henrietta Jenkins, of Harlem, NYC; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Phyllis was preceded in death by her son, Ronnie Lewis; daughter, Andrea Lewis; great-granddaughter, Zyra Tyler; sisters, Delilah Rodman, Barbara Moore, Linda Green, Georgia Winston, Annie Moore, Sharon K; and brother, Sandy Greene Jr.
Family and friends will gather to remember Ms. Phyllis at her memorial service at 3 p.m., Sunday, June 11th, at First Apostolic of Morehead City at 1812 Bridges St., Morehead City. Pastor Robert Todd White (Kirsten) will be officiating. A dinner for family and close friends will follow.
Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
