Norwood Kline Frost, 77, of Salter Path, passed away Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
His service is at 2 p.m. Friday at Salter Path United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Donald Thomas. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Norwood was born Dec. 10, 1943, in Morehead City to the late Floyd Staton Frost and Berna Marie Willis Frost. He spent his life on the water as a commercial fisherman and was the captain of the Frost fishing crew. It was through this he came to be the owner of Frost Seafood Market and Frost Seafood House Restaurant. He was proud of being able to serve fresh, local seafood to the Crystal Coast community for more than 50 years.
Norwood was a longtime member of Salter Path United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Ocean Masonic Lodge No. 405 A.F & A.M. and the Shriners, where he served in the flag unit. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and even the old men’s league. When he wasn’t on the water, he enjoyed duck and deer hunting.
He will be fondly remembered by so many as a generous man who was always willing and ready to help those in need, and his love for him family was immeasurable.
He is survived by his loving wife, Grace Dixon Frost of the home; sons, Rodney Shawn Frost and wife Deana Steed Frost of Morehead City and Anthony Todd Frost of Salter Path; brother, Leon Thomas Frost of Salter Path; and grandchildren, Joshua Frost, Aaron Frost, Daniel Frost, Olivia Frost and Catherine Frost.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday the church. The same safety guidelines will apply.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers are welcome.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
