Kenneth Cobb Harris, formerly of Williston, passed away in the presence of his wife and daughter after a long illness on March 1,2023, at the age of 79, at Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem, NC.
Services will be held at Messiah Moravian Church on Peacehaven Rd in Winston Salem on March 25, 2023, at 11 am. A private interment will be held at a later date. There will be no visitation, the family will receive friends in the narthex of the church following the service.
Ken was born on August 3, 1943, to Cecelia Cobb Harris, and Charles Davis Harris. He was accompanied into this world by his identical twin brother and best friend, Charles Michael Harris (Mike). The twins were raised in Marshallberg but spent a lot of time in Merry Hill with their mother’s family. The boys worked on the family farms with their cousins, and it was here that Ken developed his compassionate world view and dedication to public service. He joined several fraternal organizations including, The Boy Scouts where he earned Eagle Scout, The Crissie Wright Masonic Lodge where he earned 32 Degree, Shriners, York Rite, and Scottish Rite.
Ken graduated from Smyrna High School in 1961 and went on to East Carolina University in Greenville, NC. After completing his studies, he devoted his career to the waters and coastal lands that he called home. Ken worked for the National Marine Fisheries Service, The North Carolina State Board of Health, The US Coast and Geodetic Survey (on board the USC&GS Explorer), The US Science Service, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, The US Fish and Wildlife Service, The US Department of Commerce, The US Agency for International Development, The US Department of State, and The US Department of Agriculture Statistics Graduate School.
Ken retired at the age of 52 and enjoyed every possible moment of his retirement. As long as his health allowed, Ken went fishing, spending long days on Core Banks with family and friends, or alone, enjoying the peace and solitude. He even won a citation for catching the largest Speckled Trout on record in NC for 1992, weighing 9lbs, 7oz. Once Cheryl retired, they were able to travel together, visiting Maine, northern California, Alaska, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.
After losing their home to Hurricane Florence, Ken and Cheryl moved to Winston-Salem. They enjoyed lunch with Dr. Charles and Janice Lewis on the second Tuesday of every month and it was a delight for Ken to spend time with his cousin. He will be remembered for his brilliant mind, his strong and enduring spirit, his love of animals and the environment, his non-stop reading, and his empathy and compassion, which informed every decision he made.
Ken is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Cheryl Hamilton Harris, his daughter, Charlotte Harris, brother Jim Harris (Maureen), nieces Shelley Kittrell (Robert) and Laura Salter (Rodney), great-nieces, Juliana Inman (Shannon), Ilyse Vogel (Brandon), great-great niece Maura Vogle, many friends and family Down East, and his beloved grandson, Finn Harris.
Ken was predeceased by his twin brother Mike (1974) and parents Charles and Cecelia Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Masonic Home for Children at Oxford, 600 College Street Oxford, NC 27565. Give (simplegive.com)
Arrangements by Affordable Cremations, 2901 Lyndhurst Ave Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Special thanks to Noe Funeral Service and Chris Noe.
