Carolyn Mason, 76, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
Her service is at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Free Will Baptist in Beaufort, officiated by the Rev. Richard Patterson. Interment will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Carolyn was born Feb. 4, 1945, in Crisfield, Md., to the late Earl and Alice Dize. She grew up in Crisfield, where she married her husband, Gerald, in August 1966. They later moved to Beaufort, where they attended First Free Will Baptist Church. Carolyn’s attention to detail and ability to multitask provided her with excellent work skills, which she applied to her administrative employment at the Carteret County Health Department, where she worked faithfully for 40 years.
She is survived by her daughter, April and her husband Mark Thurmond of Beaufort; son, Gordon Mason and his wife Jennie of Beaufort; grandchildren, Jaymee Mason and husband Joseph Clarke, Jade Lockwood and husband James, Jon Gordon Mason and Jaclyn Roberts Mason; and Jaymee’s sons, Carolyn’s great-grandchildren, Phillip Clarke and Malcolm Clarke.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Gerald Gordon Mason Sr.; and brothers, Earl Dize Jr. and George Dize.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
