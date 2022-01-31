Timothy Macon Bryan, 57, of Raleigh, North Carolina, died Jan. 25,2022.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Longview Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC with a visitation following the service. The family invites you to watch the memorial of Tim at https://longviewbaptist.org/. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Victoria Cemetery in Marshallberg, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Longview Baptist Church, 2308 N. New Hope Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
