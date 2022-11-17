MGySgt Cyril J. McQueen, (USMC Retired), made his last flight on November 15, 2022, from New Bern, NC, after an extended illness.
He was born on February 22, 1935, in Gulfport, MS. He joined the Marine Corps after his 18th birthday and was trained as an aircraft mechanic. He eventually ended up as a C-130 aircraft flight engineer. After he retired from the Marine Corps in 1979, he worked for the Lockheed Aircraft Company as a C-130 instructor for the Republic of Niger. When he returned home, he worked for the Naval Aviation Depot until his retirement.
He was a member of the Shriners, Scottish Rite, Masonic Lodge #688, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Fleet Reserve Association. He was also a member of First Baptist Church of Havelock.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Betty McQueen; three children, Rhonda Scibal (John) of Morehead City, NC; Wendy Ellis of Havelock, NC; and Wyatt Anthony McQueen (Dawn) of Grimesland, NC. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Alan Scibal (Jenna) of Beaufort, NC; Kristen Nielsen (Matt) of Durham, NC; Dr. Craig Scibal (Cameron) of Wilmington, NC; and Brett Scibal (Kendall) of Raleigh, NC. He was also a proud Papaw to four great-grandchildren, Cameron Metcalf, Bennett Scibal, Eloise Scibal, and Sydney Scibal. He also leaves behind his faithful dog, Lulu.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on November 21, 2022, at the First Baptist Church, 101 Hollywood Blvd., Havelock, NC. Visitation will be at the church at 10:00 am (one hour before the service). Interment is at Gethsemane Memorial Park, Newport, NC.
Flowers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marine Air Transport Association VMGR Memorial Fund, MCATA Treasurer, % John Klossner, 4 Loch Lane, Walden, NY 12586, or the Shriners Hospital for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the McQueen family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.