Travis Paul “Traveler” Smith, 48, of Cedar Island, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Vidant Health in Greenville.
His funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Nelson Koonce and the Rev. Kevin Stott. Travis will be laid to rest privately at the Cedar Island Community Cemetery. Friends are welcome to attend the service. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcast of the service through Travis’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. In keeping with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Travis was a member of Pilgrim’s Rest Baptist Church. He enjoyed being a commercial fisherman, loved being on the water, crabbing and working on his boats, and he loved spending time with his kids on the water. He enjoyed eating seafood, and his favorite hobby was coin collecting.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberley Smith of the home; parents, Charles and Emma Smith of Cedar Island; daughters, Destiny Michelle Smith of Havelock and Jasmine Elaine Smith and husband Nicholas Rielly Dobert of New Bern; sons, Adrian Wayne Smith and companion Hailey Salter and Travis Parker Smith, all of Cedar Island; brother, Tony Smith of Jacksonville, Fla.; grandchildren, Carter Wayne Smith, Serenity Elaine Smith and Spencer James Smith; best friend, Bruce Cedarquest; and a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews from the Smith and Nelson families.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alexander Wyman Smith; sister, Cindy Elaine Smith; and a brother, Gregory Scott Smith.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Munden Funeral Home. The same safety guidelines will apply.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory of Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.