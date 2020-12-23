Betty Jewel Ipock Crumrin, 84, of Newport, died Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at her home.
Her private graveside service is Saturday at Gethsemane Memorial Park.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Conkright of Newport; granddaughters; and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Reno C. Crumrin; and siblings, Lillian Stewart, Pansey Garner, Ann Ipock and Richard Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores, 1 Roosevelt Blvd., Pine Knoll Shores, NC 28512.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
