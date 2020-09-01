Dr. Robert A. Joyner, 85, of Newport, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at his home.
His memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by the Rev. Peter Hipple. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to the novel coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, and those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Robert was born April 28, 1935, in Ballards Crossroad to the late Isaac and Pearl Joyner. His love for the Lord and desire to help others led him into the ministry, where he was able to serve, counsel, teach and touch numerous lives. He advanced his education by obtaining his diploma in Bible studies, theology degree and becoming a doctor of philosophy. Dr. Joyner started and served at numerous churches, including Community Baptist Church from 1979 until 2007. Locally, he served at Reece’s Chapel for two years, among numerous other churches in North Carolina.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah Fitzpatrick Joyner of Morehead City; daughters, Wanda Braxton and husband Wayne of Farmville and Sharon Hipple and husband Peter of Greensburg, Pa.; sons, John Robert Joyner of Newport, Paul Joyner and wife Dotty of Newport and Stephen Joyner of Dallas, Texas; stepsons, James Silence of Morehead City and David Silence and wife Debbie of Virginia; brothers, Bryan Joyner and Doug Joyner, both of Greenville; grandchildren, Sarah Spence and husband Dan and their two children, Petra and Everett, all of Sparks, Nev., Seth Hipple of Concord, N.H., David Joyner of Millington, Tenn., Gabriel Hipple of Northglenn, Colo., Faith Bench and husband Matthew and their two children, Bradyn and Mila, all of Parish, Fla., Jessie Hipple-Rosario and husband Jiovanni of Herndon, Va., Peter Hipple Jr. of Santa Ana, Calif., Hope Hipple and Luke Hipple, both of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Charity Hipple of Greensburg, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Tripp Joyner; sister, Betty Flake; and brother, Edward Joyner.
The family will receive friends following the service Saturday. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Subic Bay Children’s Home, 61 Jasmin St., Purok 5 New Cabalan, Olongapo, 2200 Zambales, Philippines, or to Mercy Ships, P.O. Box 1930, Lindale, TX 75771.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.