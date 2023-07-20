Judy Brokamp, Newport
Judy Weil Brokamp of Newport, NC, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 17th, 2023, at the age of 79, surrounded by her loving family. A gathering to celebrate the lives of Judy and Steve Brokamp will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023, from 1-3 pm at the Anderson Center Community Room, 7850 Five Mile Road, Anderson Township, Ohio 45230. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Billye Willis
Billye Joyce Willis, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending at this time. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements are by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC.
James "Jimmy" Modlin, Beaufort
James Franklin Modlin, “Jimmy”, 88, of Beaufort, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort with Jay Noe officiating. Interment will follow at Ocean View Cemetery in Beaufort with Military Honors and Masonic Rites. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Saturday at the church
