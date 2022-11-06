Jimmy Gregory, Swansboro
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro, NC passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at home. Jimmy is survived by his wife, Barbara Gregory of the home, son, Jimmy L. Gregory of Silea City, NC son, Scott Gregory of Lexington, NC, daughter, Sandra Sperling of Selby, NC, son, Justin Gregory of New Town, CT, 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren, and a brother, William “Buddy” Gregory of Coats, NC.
Bruce Dye, Beaufort
Bruce Dye,76, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC.
NANCY "CAROL" GARTMAN, Morehead City
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home.
RUTH G. MCKAY, Morehead City
Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Services arrangements to be announced. Ruth was born on November 18, 1930, to the late Agnew and Clara Belle Guthrie. Born and raised in the Promise Land of Morehead City, she graduated from Morehead City High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.