Chandler Brice Fulcher, 22, of Carteret County, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
The family will hold private services.
Chandler was born April 3, 1999, in Morehead City and grew up in Goldsboro, returning to the coast after graduating high school. From a young age, Chandler had a natural love for animals, especially horses. She spent many years competing in equestrian events with her favorite horse, Tinker Bell. She used her love for horses to develop her artistic skills drawing horses. She displayed her kindness by rescuing every animal she found in need. She was always a free spirit and loved visiting the ponies at Shackleford Banks.
Chandler is survived by her son, Asher Tate of Peletier; her mother, Wendi Rhodes and stepfather Matt of Peletier; her father, Craig Fulcher and stepmother, Lora of Hampstead; her brother, Chase Fulcher of Peletier; maternal grandparents, Eddie and Wanda Styron of Atlantic Beach; paternal grandmother, Cecelia Fulcher of Morehead City; paternal aunt, Candice Fulcher of Morehead City; and paternal uncle, Walt Fulcher and Aunt Kim of Raleigh. Chandler will be forever remembered by her numerous cousins, extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Walter Graham Fulcher.
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
(Paid obituary)
