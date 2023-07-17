PINE KNOLL SHORES — Attorney General Josh Stein will visit Pine Knoll Shores on today at 1:30 p.m. to learn more about the work the North Carolina Coastal Federation is doing to maintain a living shoreline and manage stormwater runoff to preserve coastal communities and habitats.
It's all happening at the Pine Knoll Shores Town Hall.
The Coastal Federation has received more than $2.5 million in Environmental Enhancement Grants (EEGs) from the Attorney General’s Office since 2005 to protect the local environment.
