PELETIER — The Peletier planning board and board of commissioners’ meetings normally held on the first Monday of the month will instead be held on Monday, Jan. 9 because of the New Year’s Day holiday.
The planning board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58 and the board of commissioners’ meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the same location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.