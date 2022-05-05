Coastal Community Action, Inc.’s Board of Director's meeting which will be held on Wednesday, May 25 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Newport Administrative Office located at 303 McQueen Avenue in Newport.
Due to COVID-19, we are following the governors guidelines concerning social distancing. The public is invited to attend virtually or in person.
