The Newport Board of Adjustment will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 11 and at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. The meetings are open to the public.
The board will hold an organizational meeting on May 11, which will include town staff-led training. The board will hold a hearing May 19 to consider a special use permit application.
