MOREHEAD CITY — Two motions to increase public parking options in downtown Morehead City were discussed and voted on at the Morehead City town council's regular meeting on Tuesday night with one garnering most of the attention.
Chris Turner, the city manager, introduced the first item, a lease proposal from Arendell Street Partners LLC for the parking lot located between eighth and ninth Streets and between Arendell and Evans streets.
The town was given a one-year term with the first option to acquire the property, which contains 114 parking spaces.
Travis Day, managing member of Arendell Street Partners LLC, first agreed to pay $36,000 for the parking lot last month but afterward wanted $56,000 per year as the rental fee after reassessing the property's value.
Even though this parking lot offered the city 114 spaces that would become available in the following two weeks, the council decided against moving through with the parking lease on a 3-2 vote because the majority of the council desired a long-term partnership deal.
Councilmen George Ballou, David Horton and Harvey Walker voted against moving forward with the lease, while Councilwoman Diane Warrender and Councilman Bill Taylor supported it, although all members acknowledged a need for additional parking.
The discussion of Jay Davis' request to revisit the council's decision to expand the parking lot at Katherine Davis Park at its meeting in August was the second and most talked-about item on the agenda Tuesday night.
The city clerk received a document on Aug. 21 from Jay Davis, Katherine Davis' grandson, with 1,007 names of people opposed to expanding the parking lot.
Since then, the city clerk has received 116 requests from people who want their names added to the list and 17 requests from people who want their name, business or both removed from the list.
On Tuesday night, several Morehead City residents voiced their opposition to paving a section of Katherine Davis Park in the public comments portion of the meeting.
Concerns from residents included the notion that 30-38 parking spaces was only a temporary fix for the city's parking shortage, that paving the lot would eliminate any remaining greenery, as well as any change would damage Katherine Davis's legacy as a woman who fought to uphold and preserve Morehead City's distinctive identity.
Since some businesses and individuals asked to have their names removed from the document presented by Jay Davis, Ballou, Horton and Walker questioned the document's validity.
They also insisted that the portion of Katherine Davis Park that is scheduled to be paved wasn't a part of the original park that was named after Katherine Davis and that, as a result, doing so wouldn't harm the park's history or its namesake.
Following lengthy debate and public comments, Warrender moved to overturn the Aug. 8 meeting decision to approve Ballou's budget amendment of $150,000 to pave the eastern corner of Katherine Davis Park and Horton's addition of $20,000 for beautification.
The council decided by a vote of 3-2 to uphold the motion from last month, consequently paving of a section of Katherine Davis Park would continue as planned.
After the meeting, Mayor Jerry Jones made his remarks during council comments.
He suggested that Ballou, Horton and Walker were "scheming" to pave the section of Katherine Davis Park during this time, that the city council did not come up with the concept, and that he was unaware of the origins of the park's paving without full council participation.
In addition, Jones urged council members to keep in mind that holding public office can be intimidating, and that when they approach members of the community about particular issues, their position may intimidate them and make them afraid to express their true opinions out of concern for what the council members will do to them.
Although the paving of Katherine Davis Park's eastern section is planned, it won't start until the beginning of 2024.
