MOREHEAD CITY — With Carteret County well above the state average for overdose deaths, the county’s health department introduced its new Post Overdose Response Team (PORT), which will assist individuals who have overdosed or are struggling with substance misuse issues.
Brooke Barnhill, PORT navigator/manager, introduced her team Aug. 14 during the County Consolidated Human Services board meeting, held in the health department conference room.
“PORT is an overdose follow-up program that provides outreach, engagement and resource navigation to individuals who have serious opioid and other substance use challenges,” Barnhill said. “The North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition explains that a follow-up visit conducted within days of a naloxone (overdose) reversal provides multiple opportunities (for recovery).”
The PORT team will direct people to services for active drug users looking to reduce or stop their substance use, provide overdose prevention training and materials, and provide an opportunity for stakeholders in opioid response to work together to reduce overdose mortality.
The program will be implemented beginning Aug. 26. Barnhill said the timing coincides with Aug. 31 recognized as International Overdose Awareness Day and September as National Recovery Month.
Barnhill pointed to statistics to make her case for the need of the program.
“Carteret County EMS responds to an average of 26 fatal and nonfatal overdose calls a month,” she said. “Approximately one in 10 overdoses in Carteret County are fatal.”
Between 2017-2021, Carteret County’s rate of medication/drug overdose deaths was 38.9 per 100,000 people. That compares to the state rate of 27.6 deaths per 100,000 people. She added that Carteret was the third highest county for overdoses in Eastern North Carolina.
Members of the team will report to the scene of the numerous overdoses that occur weekly in Carteret County to offer support, as well as be available to individuals or families struggling with substance abuse issues. They will connect people who have experienced non-fatal drug overdoses to addiction treatment, recovery support, harm reduction services, primary healthcare or other services or supports they need to improve their health or well-being.
Team members will be on call in the event of an overdose emergency.
“Anything coded OD, we will get an alert on our phone and respond to the scene,” Barnhill said. “Even if an individual doesn’t want our help then, we will follow up within two days.”
If the person refuses help the second time, Barnhill said they will continue to reach out for up to three months.
“If after three months they don’t want help, we’ll stop following up with them,” she said.
Except Barnhill, members of the team, Certified Peer Support Specialists (CPSS), are individuals who are living in drug recovery and have met certain requirements to provide support to other individuals who are struggling with substance use disorders or mental health problems. The other three members are Heather Jones, Angie McKay and Emily Bowman.
The peer support specialists will provide: individual coaching, mentoring and consultation to promote recovery, self-advocacy and self-direction; be aware of treatment and recovery resources to provide to individuals, human services, law enforcement, health agencies and the community; and listen and connect with families of individuals who have overdosed to express concern and address them. They will also encourage and suggest constructive actions.
Barnhill said PORT has multiple goals:
- Reduce fatal and nonfatal overdoses.
- Reduce overdose visits to hospital emergency departments.
- Reduce emergency services response calls related to overdoses.
- Provide peer support to those exiting jail.
- Raise awareness about the impact of opioids and polysubstance use in Carteret County.
- Connect Carteret County residents to resources.
- Increase the number of individuals connected to substance-use disorder treatment.
- Increase naloxone distribution.
Barnhill said one thing that is repeatedly occurring in the county as well as nationally is that those who have received a naloxone reversal treatment don’t know what to do next to receive help or don’t have support to quit.
“So many people are struggling with recovery because they don’t have their basic needs met, like housing, clothing, food and childcare,” she said. “We want to partner with other agencies to help meet those needs.”
Consolidated Human Services Director Dr. Randall Williams said he was excited to launch the team.
“It can be incredibly frustrating when EMS has to respond to the same person who overdoses three times in two weeks,” he said. “We hope this will help address some of that by providing them immediate help.”
Health Director Nina Oliver said she was also excited about the team, especially since three members have experienced the struggles of addiction.
“They have the ability to go out and make that connection with someone who has overdosed,” Oliver said. “They are able to go out and build trust. This is a job that not everyone can do. They are very passionate about this and they have taught us a lot.”
During public comment time, Chuck Jenks of Cape Carteret, said, “I applaud the county for standing up and creating a post overdose team.”
He further suggested the health department partner with the media to provide a map that shows where the drug overdose hot spots are in the county. Oliver said as part of the PORT effort, the health department and county do plan to post a map on the county’s website in the future. Statistics will also be reported to county commissioners regularly.
