MOREHEAD CITY — The annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive will be Friday through Sunday, July 28-30, and residents are urged to donate items to be distributed to county students in need.
Volunteers will collect items at Staples and Walmart in Morehead City. The collection times will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 28-29, and 1 to 6 p.m. July 30.
All items collected will be distributed free of charge to county students at five sites in August.
The main distribution will be 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Aug. 9 at the church at 4738 Arendell St., Morehead City. In addition to school supplies, new shoes will be given away and hairstylists will be on hand to provide free haircuts to students. Information will also be available from the Carteret County Health Department and the public school system.
“We want to make sure kids are signed up and ready to go for the first day of school,” Stuff the Bus organizer Rev. John Carswell, pastor of Parkview Baptist Church, said.
A second distribution will be held 4 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13 at Newport Middle School, Smyrna Elementary School, Bogue Sound Elementary School and Beaufort Elementary School. However, hair stylists and other booths will not be set up for this distribution.
Carswell encouraged residents to give and help ensure all students have adequate supplies to start the new school year, which will begin Monday, Aug. 28.
“We had to go purchase additional supplies last year to meet the needs, and I’m anticipating at least what we did last year if not more for this year,” he said. “We’re trying to prepare for that.”
The church is partnering with the Carteret County Public School Foundation, businesses and another church to hold the supply drive.
Items being collected for elementary age students are pencils, markers, crayons, large, ruled notebook paper, colored pencils, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, pencil bags or boxes and erasers (pink standard).
Items being collected for middle and high school students are college-ruled loose-leaf notebook paper, notebooks, pencils, markers, colored pencils, note cards, pens, glue sticks and highlighters.
Parkview Baptist Church and donors are providing backpacks, in which the items will be placed. The church has sponsored the massive supply drive for at least 11 years.
“We’re not just preaching the gospel. We want to be a light in the community by helping meet the needs,” said Carswell.
Donations can be made to either Parkview Baptist Church or to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
To donate to the church, make checks out to Parkview Baptist Church, with a note in the memo line it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can also be dropped off at the church. In addition, donations can be made on the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
To donate toward the effort through the Carteret County Public School Foundation, checks should be made out to the Carteret County Public School Foundation, with a memo noting it is for Stuff the Bus. Checks can be mailed to 107 Safrit Drive, Beaufort, NC 28516.
For more information about Stuff the Bus, call the church at 252-726-2259 or go to the church’s website, parkviewnow.com.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.