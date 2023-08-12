MOREHEAD CITY - Parking in the downtown area of Morehead City will soon be less congested following a narrow vote by town council.
At the regular meeting Tuesday, councilmembers voted 3-2 to utilize the east end of Katherine Davis Park for additional 32 parking spaces.
The motion was introduced by Mayor Pro Tempore George Ballou and seconded by Councilmember Harvey Walker. Councilmember David Horton also voted in favor of the motion.
Dissenting votes were cast by councilmembers Diane Warrender and Bill Taylor.
City Manager Chris Turner opened the discussion concerning parking options in the downtown area with a presentation of a proposition by landowner Travis Day.
Day's empty lot, located approximately 320 feet to the west of Katherine Davis Park between 9th and 8th streets, was offered to the town on a one-year lease for $36,000.
Staff estimated it would provide at least 100-150 parking spaces.
Town council acknowledged the potential benefit to the town but voted 4-1 to table the discussion until their September. meeting.
Turner then presented a preliminary plan Tuesday for approximately 32 parking spaces at the east end of Katherine Davis Park.
Financial estimates show it will take roughly $150,000 to pave the area and install better lighting.
After hearing heartfelt speeches from local business owners who described the potential benefit to their customer flow and family members with direct relation to Katherine Davis who wanted the town to preserve the park in its entirety, the council ultimately decided to move forward with the development of Katherine Davis Park.
A stipulation was added to the motion by Horton that $20,000 be allocated to enhance the beautification of the west end of the property.
"Yes, there's disappointment in the room," said Ballou during closing comments. "Guess what, I've been feeling that disappointment for 18 years. I know what it is to be disappointed. I know what it is to go home at night and to walk in my back door, and (my wife) Melissa looks to me and says, 'Oh my, one of them meetings, wasn't it? and I said, 'It sure was,' but that's OK. I'm going to keep doing what I think is best for Morehead City as long as the people will put me in this position."
The Katherine Davis Park parking development was last publicly discussed July 11 when the council was split 2-2 to push the issue until December.
Voting to delay the parking lot until the end of the year so further research could be done were Warrender and Taylor with Ballou abstaining.
The decision passed in accordance with town rules that state, "If a councilmember doesn't have legal reason to abstain, then their vote will be recorded as 'yes,' except in the case of zoning considerations."
At the end of the meeting, Warrender used her time for comment to address the council's decision and also address her lack of presence on the upcoming election ballot.
"I will have completed 12 years in December and feel like I have served my time on the council," she said. "There's been good times and bad times, and like tonight, it's a bad time. But I have thoroughly enjoyed being on the Morehead City Council for those years, and I look forward to new people being in the diocese up here and making new decisions with a different attitude and a different way of looking at things. I think it will be extremely beneficial to the town."
(8) comments
THEY PAVED PARADISE AND PUT UP A PARKING LOT!
What an absolute disaster that meeting was on 8/8. There was NO public forum, NO public input. These 3 votes do NOT represent the town and it will be proven shortly. Afterall, the public designed this park, one would think at a minimum they would be included in any decision to change this ( they were not). IT is very odd that this had to be done so quickly, before one member resigns from the board next month. VERY ODD
Horrible decision, this is not the answer nor the solution
The fact there's a highway to he[[ and only a stairway to heaven,says alot about anticipated traffic numbers.
More impervious surfaces for our of date,worn out stormwater system to pollute the nice beach at Shepard and 10th streets.Morehead city is bound and determined to put as much pollution into the Bogue sound for the love of money.
It would seem that the $$$ are more important than the residents, present and future, to most of the politicians.
Now we have a self proclaimed councilman who has been disappointed for 18 years and will continue to serve if voted back in. A coucilman that thinks the city government is and will be a diocese.'Holyer than thou"This is hypocrisy at its worst.Idiots who vote for this kind of politician deserve the consequences of these kind of representatives of greed.
Once again, corrupt political figures such as the ones who voted for this have proven that no matter what the citizens whom they serve or claim that they are for the people do not have any interest on their opinion. Why is this? It has to be the politicians way or no way at all.
Ok Folks the parking lot will be built, the Katherine Davis Park on the West End will remain intact. Now the parking situation has been solved for the 4 weeks a year that brings money to Morehead Cities downtown businesses. Now let's move on to the next waste of taxpayer monies. How about focusing the attention to the flooding issues affecting the Streets of Morehead (9th & Bay, 10th & Shepard and 12th Shackleford). They are spending millions of dollars to protect the new condos being built in the 900 block of Shackleford. But what about the residents that live the flooded affected areas? We have an election approaching with a large number of candidates do you know what their agendas are? Are they only in it to line their pockets, get things done to benefit themselves or their friends? Its time for some fresh honest politicians (i.e. Virginia there is a Santa Claus).
Constituents are all on the same page.10 th street AIR/B AND B project is also on its way as planned similarly the way the Kathrine Davis decsion went.
