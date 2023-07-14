MOREHEAD CITY - A park in the heart of Morehead City will remain unchanged following a contentious debate Tuesday, July 11, by town council members.
The council publicly discussed adding approximately 38 parking spaces to Katherine Davis Park for more than an hour before taking it to a vote. Ultimately, a motion was presented and passed 3-2 to not build parking spaces on the park property. Instead, town staff have been asked to create a short term improvement plan by Dec. 1 and come up with a longer-term plan by April 1, 2024.
Supporting the motion against the creation of new parking spaces were council members William "Bill" Taylor and Diane Warrender, who suggested the issue be "put on the backburner" due to it being a hasty solution to a problem that needs more consideration.
"We have not explored a long-term solution," said Taylor. "What we have focused on was a quick and dirty fix that reads good in the paper that we are going to add more parking.
“It has also been said that this park has traditionally been underutilized," Taylor continued. "Absolutely. The previous council had the vision to see we need to capture this critical area downtown because of the lack of use of that facility and the fact that it had become an eyesore.”
Councilmen Harvey Walker and David Horton, opposed the motion to delay, taking the position that the extra parking would be beneficial to nearby business owners and help ease some congestion in one of the town's main downtown areas.
“Opinions are like noses, everybody has one," Horton said. "And I have a different one than that. I think the concept that you can only build a parking lot if you can build enough to solve the problem, I don't really see that. I think every parking space that the city has, every single one, is important.”
Mayor Pro Tempore George Ballou noted that development of the park had been discussed by committee since 2016, with three main points of improvement: the addition of parking spaces to the east end of park, establishing a staging area for future events, and adding lighting to the existing parking lot. He expressed support for efforts to create additional parking spaces in the park but when the vote was called, he abstained.
When the vote was taken, Ballou’s abstention was declared as a yes vote for the motion to delay, by Mayor Jerry Jones.
According to the town meeting rules which also conform to state statutes, “a Councilmember may not abstain from voting unless it is for a reason permitted by the General Statutes. If a Councilmember does not have a legal reason to abstain, then his/her vote would be recorded as “yes,” except in the case of zoning considerations, even if he/she remains silent during the transaction of the items of business.”
In other business, council took action to annex 1.987 acres of land located in the Wildwood Homesites subdivision at 5234 Highway 70 and 151 Brooks Avenue with the intent to be used to be the future site of Fire Station 3 of the Morehead City Fire Department.
The newly annexed property is divided into four parcels with three zoned as Highway Commercial districts. The fourth is not yet zoned, but formally was a part of Taylor Boulevard.
Concerning the topic of affordable housing, council gave approval Tuesday to increase the amount of revenue bonds issued by the town to $18 million to support the construction of the Elijah's Landing housing development.
The bond process began in 2016 after council members approved the issuance of $14 million in revenue bonds, then raised the limit to $16 million in 2019.
Morehead City was also awarded $8.3 million in federal funding from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency in Nov. 2022 to create affordable housing after it was determined to be part of the “most impacted and distressed” locations due to Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, the town intended to use these funds to build Elijah’s Landing Apartments.
The project will also be funded by $13.2 million through the 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credit program facilitated by CAHEC Capital Equity and a HUD multifamily loan of $14.2 million.
Also at Tuesday's meeting, council members determined the Curb Market facility at 13th and Evans St. will now be able to be leased by the public through the town's Parks and Recreation Department.
Fees will be $35 per hour for residents and $70 per hour for non-residents with a $50 security deposit.
