MOREHEAD CITY — Christina Fulcher of Morehead City grabbed a stack of sparklers June 27 in preparation for a Fourth of July celebration.

“We usually host a sparkler party,” she said as she perused through a variety of fireworks at the TNT Fireworks stand set up near Lowe’s Home Improvement in Morehead City. “We like to do sparklers with the kids. We figure that’s the safest bet.”

TNT Fireworks employee Brian Dinh said sparklers were among the most popular items being sold so far.

“We’ve sold a lot of fountains, sparklers and smoke bombs,” he said.

As residents and visitors prepare for Fourth of July celebrations this weekend and next week, county officials encourage them to practice safety. This is especially true if children are on hand to enjoy the festivities.

County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis said, “Legal fireworks like those sold in stores in North Carolina are permissible to use as long as adult supervision is present. All fireworks, especially sparklers, produce enough heat to burn skin easily. But they can be used if used with caution and an adult is present.”

He added however, “The best way to view fireworks is at a professional show.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), children ages 10-14 are twice as likely to be injured due to fireworks.

As for pyrotechnics that are permissible for home celebrations, North Carolina law states they are generally classified as sparklers, fountains and novelty fireworks. Items that do not explode or are not intended to spin or leave the ground and fly through the air are legal. If it’s purchased from a vendor in North Carolina, it should be legal, according to Lewis.

Fireworks items that are not legal in North Carolina include firecrackers, ground spinners, Roman candles, bottle rockets, mortars or any pyrotechnic that is intended to spin, leave the ground or fly through the air.

Fireworks from surrounding states are not legal in North Carolina.

If purchasing fireworks from a vendor, North Carolina law requires the purchaser to be at least 16 years old.

Violation of fireworks laws is classified as a misdemeanor, which may be punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment for up to six months, depending upon the level of violation. The fireworks laws cover transport, display, storage, sale, possession and use of fireworks.

If a person decides to set off fireworks, they are liable for any injury, death or destruction of property, according to state law.

While sparklers are popular for younger children, parents should remember they burn at about 1,200 degrees Fahrenheit, which is hot enough to cause third-degree burns and melt glass. The National Safety Council points out that sparklers can quickly ignite clothing, and children have received severe burns from dropping sparklers on their feet.

According to the NFPA, sparklers alone account for more than 25% of emergency room visits for fireworks injuries. For children under 5 years of age, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries. The NFPA recommends allowing small children to use glow sticks instead of sparklers.

The National Safety Council provided the following safety tips regarding the use of sparklers:

Never hold a child in your arms while using a sparkler.

Never hold or light more than one sparkler at a time.

Sparkler wire stays hot long after flames have gone out. Be sure to place used sparklers in a bucket of water.

Stand at least 6 feet from another person while using sparklers.

Never wave sparklers or run holding them.

The NFPA offered the following safety tips regarding the use of fireworks:

Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Never have any portion of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Move back a safe distance immediately after lighting.

Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not fully functioned.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Keep a bucket of water, water hose and/or fire extinguisher close in case of fire.

Light one firework at a time and then move away.

After fireworks fully complete their functioning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding to prevent trash fire.

