In a poll conducted by The Washington Post, Morehead City pizzeria Luigi's was ranked among the state's best New York style pizza places in North Carolina.
According tp the poll. the best New York stile pizzerias in N.C. are:
1) Fahrenheit Pizza & Brewhouse (Asheville)
2) Panichelli’s Pizzeria (New Bern)
3) Fentoni’s Pizzeria (Carolina Beach)
4) Luigi’s Pizza (Morehead City)
5) Village Pizza of Nags Head (Nags Head)
6) Peri Brothers Pizza (Raleigh)
Luigi's is located at 5167 Hwy 70 W #120 in Morehead City,
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.