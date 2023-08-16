MOREHEAD CITY — A Morehead City couple faces murder charges in a stabbing that occurred July 13 in Broad Creek.
Tennessee deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office served Nicholas “Nico” Chino Ayodoro, 31, of Willis Mobile Home Park (MHP) in Morehead City, with the warrant Aug. 16 in Tennessee after he was arrested on other charges July 30 in that state.
This follows a warrant issued by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 3.
Ayodoro was arrested under the alias of Andres Ramirez-Gomez on July 30 following an attempted robbery and carjacking by knifepoint that occurred at a gas station in Tennessee.
On Aug. 4, Carteret County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Margarita Ramon Campos, 43, also of Willis MHP, for one count of accessory after the fact of murder.
The charges result from a June 25 stabbing that occurred during a fight between Ayodoro and the victim, 40-year-old Angel Jhonny Perez De Los Santos, outside his home in Country Pines Mobile Home Park, 516 Broad Creek Loop Road in the Broad Creek community of Newport.
During the fight, De Los Santos was stabbed three times in the torso. Following the fight, the victim was transported to Naval Medical Center on Camp Lejeune Marine Base and then airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington where he remained hospitalized in critical condition.
Detectives say Ayodoro fled North Carolina with the assistance of Campos after the incident. On July 13, De Los Santos succumbed to his injuries.
Extradition arrangements are underway for Ayodoro to be transported back to North Carolina. Campos remains in the Carteret County Jail & Detention Center with no bond.
