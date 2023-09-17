MOREHEAD CITY — Visitors downtown will notice a glaring absence in the coming weeks – an empty lot from a building that stood for nearly a century.
The 713 Evans St. lot was sold in July from Ray Hopper to the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. The dilapidated building that stood on it was torn down and the lot was cleared by S.F. Ballou Construction Company.
It will remain cleared and empty for the immediate future.
Most recently, the 8,276-square-foot lot was used to house Jib Street Antiques on the lower floor and an apartment on the upper floor. The commercially zoned building constructed in 1924 was emptied and listed on the market in April for a price of $1.4 million.
With the purchase, Big Rock establishes a greater presence in the triangular “jib” among Evans Street, Shepard Street and 8th Street where its headquarters, perpetual trophy fountain and weigh station were completed in 2015.
The expansion comes at a time when the tournament itself has added a third annual competition – the Big Rock Kids Billfish Tournament – to the long-standing flagship tournament and the Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament.
“We’re no longer just one tournament, we’re three now,” Big Rock Foundation Director Crystal Hesmer said. “And we’ve grown so much that we need more space. We want to hold our events around the weigh station as best we can, so this will enable more room to be down there.”
The tournament has grown tremendously in recent years, its purse climbing from $2.56 million in 2018 to $5.84 million in 2023. Additionally, the Big Rock Foundation has made more than $2 million in charitable donations over the last two years.
Hesmer expects the new lot to help generate more charitable activity in the foreseeable future.
“Long-term,” she said, “the goal is to try to create an event venue, where you could have a rooftop deck or an open floor plan where you could get quite a few people in there and could be used and rented year-round and not just during the tournaments.”
Does the town council know about this?
The city council does know this property should of been made into a parking lot.It has no green space and will continue that way.
