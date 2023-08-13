EMERALD ISLE — Town commissioners took no action Tuesday after learning that prospects for getting a permit to dredge a new channel to and from the heavily used N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission boat launching facility in Bogue Sound remain low and a hoped-for state grant to pay much of the cost won’t be available.
Doug Huggett, of the town’s engineering firm, Moffatt & Nichol (M&N), briefed the board during its monthly session in the meeting room beside the police department.
In a previous meeting, he had told the town board and staff that a recent survey of the proposed new channels found a significant amount of sea grass, which is highly protected because it is habitat for juveniles of many marine species.
Although the surveys didn’t find significant shellfish resources, Huggett said, the sea grass is very problematic in terms of obtaining a permit to dredge.
The kicker Tuesday night was that Huggett said M&N recently had conversations with Kevin Hart, manager of the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation and Aquatic Weed Grant Program concerning the possibility of additional Shallow Draft Grant funds being available to support preparation of the applications for the needed permits for the dredging of an alternative channel.
“On July 19, Mr. Hart indicated that Shallow Draft funding would not be available for the proposed dredging of the alternative channel because one of the main stated purposes of the project is to minimize boat wake-induced shoreline erosion, and shallow draft funds can only be provided to support navigational projects,” Huggett said. “Mr. Hart also indicated that the shallow draft would also not provide funding for the support of preparation of permit applications because of the likelihood of permit denials.”
Residents in the area of the boat ramp say the present channel is too close to shore, resulting in property erosion and destruction of marsh grass by boat wakes and have repeatedly asked the town for help.
The state Shallow Draft Inlet Navigation and Aquatic Weed Fund, which is funded by boat fuel taxes and boat title purchase and transfer fees, helps pay for the work and usually funds up to two-thirds of the cost, with the town required to provide one-third of the money.
In this case, the engineers have estimated the cost of the project at $1.8 to $1.9 million.
As a result of the information gleaned from the state grant program manager, Huggett said, if the town should wish to continue to pursue this project … “either additional grant funds would need to be identified and obtained or funding would need to be provided directly from the town.”
There is also the option of seeking money from the state N.C. General Assembly if a dredging permit can be obtained. The town previously obtained a $130,000 grant from the assembly.
The effort to find a way to relocate the channel farther offshore began in August 2021 when the town asked Moffatt & Nichol to identify and review alternative channel alignments and identify regulatory requirements. This contract was signed Aug.6, 2021 for a sum of $10,000.
In April 2022, M&N was asked by the town to perform the required field surveys, present the findings to the town and regulatory agencies and prepare grant applications to cover the cost of these studies and future dredging works. This contract was signed April 1, 2022, for $130,000.
The town got the state grant in August 2022 to offset that contract.
Huggett said Tuesday night Moffatt & Nichol estimated it would cost the town $52,000 to move into the engineering and design on the proposed project.
Mayor Jason Holland said he was not ready to ask the town board to take any action Tuesday night.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
Seems like m&n is making a killing in carteret county. Doesn't the new shore protection officer now deal with the old shore protection officer who now works for m&n? Time for a few more surveys looking for future sand? Christmas in August ( again)
