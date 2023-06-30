EMERALD ISLE — After residents along Archers Creek voiced concerns, Emerald Isle is temporarily halting a project to replace a culvert that channels the creek’s water under Lee Avenue and will temporarily reopen the road.
Residents Jonathan Casey and Kevin O’Brien have been conversing with Town Manager Matt Zapp for more than a week about delays in the project and more recently about environmental concerns.
In an email to Zapp on Tuesday, Casey wrote, “Coastal wetlands are dying on the west side of Lee Avenue (due) to being inundated for so long. The job site smells of death and decay.”
Thursday, Casey told the newspaper the problem was that the project had stopped the water flow, leading to stagnation on the west side of the culvert.
“It’s heartbreaking,” he said. “Who knows how long it will take for it to recover, if it does.”
The project began on June 5.
“Marsh grass can’t survive if its inundated with freshwater for very long,” he said. “It’s been inundated for weeks.”
He added that he had not seen any dead fish but had seen dead crabs. By noon Thursday, water flow had been restored – Casey said it was gushing, in fact – but he also said it was carrying trash with it.
“It’s good that it’s flowing,” he said, but “silt and sediment are washing into the creek on the east end.”
“I am very disappointed with the contractor's performance,” Casey said in his email to Zapp earlier this week. “What is happening to the area is inexcusable.”
Casey said he hopes the state Division of Coastal Management (DCM) will look into the situation because of the loss of marsh grass and potential water quality problems in the creek. The newspaper’s calls to DCM officials early Thursday afternoon were not returned by Friday morning.
Casey and others had initially complained to Zapp about delays in the project, which inconvenienced motorists in the area because Lee Avenue has been barricaded.
Zapp responded to those complaints by saying rainy weather had caused delays. But Casey and others said there were plenty of sunny days when the contractor, Thomas Simpson Construction, wasn’t on the site.
Casey then voiced concerns about silt entering the creek because of inadequate retention by the contractor and went on to voice alarm about the marsh grass dying.
Thursday morning, Zapp said the town is continuing to work with the town’s engineering firm, Moffat & Nichol, and with Thomas Simpson Construction “to execute critical repairs along Archers Creek at the Lee Avenue culvert.”
In an email, he added that Lee Avenue will be temporarily reopened, beginning Friday evening through the evening of July 9 but urged motorists to be cautious because it’s still a construction site.
Zapp said Thomas Simpson Construction and necessary subcontractors mobilized equipment and temporarily removed sheet piling to promote increased water flow through the creek and would mobilize road grading equipment and grade the construction area.
On Friday, Zapp said, Thomas Simpson Construction was to prepare Lee Avenue in the construction zone for temporary paving and grade the shoulders for the installation of temporary guard rails.
“Temporary guardrails are being provided by NCDOT (N.C. Department of Transportation),” he said, and “The Thomas Simpson Construction paving crew will install the temporary guardrails and then pave the road. Once the road is paved and the entire construction area is clear of hazards, Thomas Simpson Construction will remove all barricades and open the road to traffic.”
Zapp added Thursday that on Monday, July 10, “Based upon weather and material availability, Thomas Simpson Construction will close Lee Avenue and commence with construction activity.”
Concrete retaining walls must be formed, poured and allowed to cure on site, he added.
Almost five years ago, Casey and others pushed Emerald Isle to replace the culvert with a larger one to increase flow because stagnation had allowed freshwater vegetation to take over much of the marsh, slowing flow and leaving some docks high and dry at times. The new culvert is the same size as the old one.
The creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
Ideally, Casey said earlier this month he still thinks the creek would be dredged and cleaned up and the freshwater vegetation removed. This section of the creek, however, is designated as a primary nursery area by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, as it was once a haven for juveniles of many marine species. Dredging permits are almost impossible to obtain for primary nursery areas, even those that no longer function as a PNA (Personal Navigation Assistant) or support shellfish.
The work is considered a stormwater management project.
The contract for the replacement project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction for $115,500, paid for with funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.