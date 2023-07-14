EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle plans to resume construction on the Lee Avenue culvert project as early as Monday, or soon thereafter. The actual start date is dependent upon weather, materials and labor. Construction may last into the middle of August, Town Manager Matt Zapp said Friday afternoon.
He added that the work will require the reclosure of the street, and traffic will officially be detoured to Bogue Inlet Drive. Signs will direct Lee Avenue travelers to use Bogue Inlet Drive, allowing persons to access Sound Drive.
Residents and property owners along Bogue Inlet and alternate north-south streets should anticipate increased traffic flow during the construction period, Zapp said in an email.
“Due to the complex installation of the headwalls required to secure the culvert pipe, construction may last into mid-August,” Zapp said. “The goal of the engineers, contractors and town officials is to complete the work as swiftly as possible.”
The town contracted with engineering firm Moffatt & Nichol to design and bid the Lee Avenue project.
The town started the project on June 5. Due to what Zapp has called a technical oversight, a state Coastal Area Management Act permit was not secured prior to the start of construction and the work was halted after complaints by residents that the project was killing marsh grass in the creek.
But, Zapp said Friday, officials have worked closely with the state Division of Coastal Management, the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to secure the necessary permits to restart the work.
The project is being paid for with money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“Town officials ask for the general public’s patience as we make these critical infrastructure repairs,” Zapp said Friday in a news release. “We sincerely apologize for any and all disruptions.”
The public is encouraged to monitor the progress of the projects here: https://www.emeraldisle-nc.org/403/Current-Projects, he added.
A field representative from the Morehead City office of the state Division of Coastal Management visited the project about a week ago, but no determination has been made on who if anyone will be held responsible for the death of the marsh grass.
After that visit, Zapp said, “Emerald Isle will continue to work with each of our local, state and federal regulatory agencies on Lee Avenue,” Zapp added. “It is our intent to remove and replace the failing infrastructure at Lee Avenue while protecting the integrity and health of Archers Creek.
Creekside residents Jonathan Casey and Kevin O’Brien have been complaining about the impact of the project on the creek since it began on June 5.
About five years ago, Casey and others pushed Emerald Isle to replace the culvert with a larger one to increase flow because stagnation had allowed freshwater vegetation to take over much of the marsh, slowing flow and leaving some docks high and dry at times. The new culvert is the same size as the old one.
The creek, which is a tributary of Bogue Sound, runs behind the Emerald Isle Plantation Shopping Center and the old town hall on the north side of Highway 58. The town’s McLean-Spell Park borders it.
Ideally, Casey said earlier this month he still thinks the creek would be dredged and cleaned up and the freshwater vegetation removed. This section of the creek, however, is designated as a primary nursery area by the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, as it was once a haven for juveniles of many marine species.
Dredging permits are almost impossible to obtain for primary nursery areas, even those that no longer function as a PNA or support shellfish. Casey said Thursday he plans to contact the fisheries division to see if the PNA designation can be revoked to allow dredging. He said he realizes it would be a long process, but worthwhile in the long run for those who live along the creek and others who boat in it.
Around lunchtime Friday, Casey said he had contacted the fisheries division about repealing the PNA designation.
In an email to the division director, Kathy Rawls, he said, “We understand the creek was classified as a PNA many, many years ago. However, the creek continues to fill in from sedimentation and is closing off with coastal wetlands. Other areas are being taken over by invasive freshwater vegetation (phragmities). Water quality continues to decline as well, due to loss of tidal flow and increased pollutants.
“What is the purpose of having a PNA if the creek eventually ceases to exist? There must be a middle ground by requesting a reassessment of the creek and to maintain the creek. That's all we are asking for,” Casey wrote.
Later Friday, he said he had been contacted by the fisheries division and referred to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
The work to replace the creek is considered a stormwater management project.
The contract for the replacement project was awarded to Thomas Simpson Construction for $115,500.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
