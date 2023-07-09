EMERALD ISLE — Multiple law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel responded Sunday afternoon to the oceanfront Islander Hotel and Resort in Emerald Isle after a man barricaded himself in one of the hotel’s rooms.
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said the call came in at 1 p.m. and town personnel responded immediately. Pine Knoll Shores, Cape Carteret and Carteret County Sheriff’s Office personnel also responded, and a command post was established. By 3 p.m., the man had been removed from the room and safely taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
The town blocked the entrance to the hotel, which is adjacent to the Emerald Isle Western Ocean Regional Access, which was packed with cars, and the beach was jammed. Zapp said Islander staff worked well with the town and other emergency responders.
Zapp said the beach access was not affected, nor were those on the beach.
“All first responders did an excellent job and are safe,” Zapp said Sunday afternoon.
It was not immediately known if the man had a weapon.
Reportedly, the event began when the subject was trying to cook on a grill in the resort parking lot and was told to stop but refused and stripped off his clothes. He was taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City for evaluation.
“On behalf of the town of Emerald Isle, I wish to thank all first responders involved in today’s incident,” Zapp said. “We want to assure the public that the situation was isolated to the single suspect.”
The town is likely to file charges against the man after he is evaluated.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.