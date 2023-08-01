EMERALD ISLE — Three years after he put the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier up for sale, owner Mike Stanley has taken the Emerald Isle landmark off the market.
“It’s just not the right time to sell it,” the 68-year-old pier owner said Monday. “I might keep it another 10 years.”
Stanley put the pier on the market in July 2020, saying he wouldn’t sell it for less than $18 million. In August 2022, it looked like it was going to sell. “We have an interested party,” he said at the time, and the status on the Multiple Listing Service changed from “for sale’ to “pending.”
But the deal didn’t go through, and Stanley said Monday he’s happy to still be working on the iconic structure that extends into the blue-green ocean off the end of Bogue Inlet Drive.
“It’s a lot of work and there’s a lot of risk,” Stanley said. “But I love it. It’s a great family business.”
Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp said he was happy, too.
“The Bogue Inlet Pier is a staple of Emerald Isle,” he said. “The Stanley family does a tremendous job of operating the facility.”
Zapp added that the pier “draws tens of thousands of guests to Bogue Banks annually. The town of Emerald Isle will continue to work closely with Mike and his family as they serve our local community.”
Stanley said it’s important to maintain icons at a time when Emerald Isle and most of eastern North Carolina are “getting squeezed” by development, and business is still good, with plenty of fishermen on the pier and plenty of others using the parking lot for beach visits. The restaurant, Surf’s Up, and the Beachfront RV Park – both of which would have been part of the sale – are also doing well. Surf’s up is the only oceanfront restaurant in town.
The pier was built in the late 1950s and has been in the Stanley family for 50 years.
It and the other businesses on the property have been all-consuming, Stanley said at the time he put it up for sale, and he was looking to relax more. Now, he’s still working hard, but said, “Overall, I’m happy we still have it.”
The pier has been repaired, almost rebuilt, many times after hurricanes, and Stanley said he’s enjoyed keeping the whole thing running. And it’s time to repair it again. He’s already got the support pilings and plans to rejuvenate the middle of the structure this winter.
When that’s done, the whole pier will basically be new.
“I’ve got a great crew,” he said. “It will probably take about 12 weeks, or maybe eight.”
The business has grown with Emerald Isle, which was chartered as a town by the N.C. General Assembly in 1957, and the Stanley family and the town have often been partners. For example, the town’s Fourth of July fireworks show has been launched from the pier for years, attracting thousands of visitors on a day the pier is not open for fishing, until he finally pulled out of the event two years ago, citing the 24 hours of work it took and the last of income.
Before the last three years of sale efforts, Mr. Stanley last tried to sell the pier in 2006, when a developer from Raleigh was trying to put together a mixed-use project. The town was interested in taking over the pier as part of the plan.
Then the economy crashed, Mr. Stanley said, and “we almost lost it all.”
Since then, they’ve greeted new generations of anglers, observers, surfers and beachgoers, and it appears likely that will continue.
The pier is one of only two left on Bogue Banks. The other is the Oceanana at the far eastern end of the island in Atlantic Beach
