EMERALD ISLE — After a closed session during a special meeting Tuesday night, Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland issued a statement that the town board does not agree with the Carteret County Board of Elections’ contention that Commissioner Jim Normile’s seat should not be up for election on Nov. 7, 2023.
The county board’s position, which county elections director Caitlin Sabadish last week said was reached after consulting with the state Board of Elections, is that Normile’s appointment in 2022 should have been made for the entire unexpired term of former Commissioner Candace Dooley, through 2025.
Dooley was reelected in 2021 but resigned in 2022 to become the town’s parks and recreation director, and the Emerald Isle board appointed Normile to replace her.
The county elections office then said there would be only three seats on the commission on the ballot for election this November, not four.
Those three seats are now held by Steve Finch, Floyd Messer and Jamie Vogel. Vogel filed for reelection, but Finch and Messer did not, nor did Normile.
Normile has declined to comment, other than to say he believes his term expires in November 2023.
After the county elections board announced its determination that the Normile seat would not be up for election Nov. 7, Mayor Holland called the special meeting Tuesday to consult with the town’s attorney in closed session and to perhaps act in open session.
Mayor Holland’s statement after the Tuesday meeting was: “The town has consulted legal counsel and our legal counsel does not concur with the view of the state Board of Elections. The town maintains that the appointment of Commissioner Normile until the municipal election in 2023 was appropriate, supported by statutory authority and the best manner in which to reflect the desire of the board that this vacancy be filled by the people.”
He continued, “It remains the town’s intention for the people to elect Commissioner Normile’s successor. To most closely effectuate this intention, the board intends to call a special meeting after the results of the 2023 municipal election are certified, at which (time) the board intends to appoint the fourth highest vote-getter to serve the unexpired term of the seat currently held by Commissioner Normile.”
He said a formal resolution, including further details, will be drafted for adoption at the Emerald Isle board’s regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 8, 2023.
Sabadish’s statement on the matter last week was that “After seeking guidance from the N.C. Board of Elections, the Carteret County Board of Elections has determined there will be only three seats up for election in Emerald Isle on Nov. 7.
Previously, the county board had listed four seats up for election in the town, including the one held by Normile.
Sabadish said in her statement the town charter states that “In the event a vacancy occurs in the office of mayor or commissioner, the board shall by majority vote appoint some qualified person to fill the same for the remainder of the unexpired term,”
“As such,” Sabadish said, “The state board interprets that the town charter’s vacancy provision has not been affected by any subsequent acts of legislature and remains valid and controlling.”
Normile is a veteran member of the commission. He was appointed in 2014, following the death of Commissioner Nita Hedreen.
He was reelected twice but decided not to seek reelection in 2021 to focus on other coastal interests, including the Carteret County Beach Commission, of which he was a member and served as chair.
He was reappointed to the town commission on May 10, 2022 again to fill the Dooley vacancy.
In the Nov. 7 election in Emerald Isle, 12 people are seeking seats on the board: Vogel, Terri Brett, Alesia Sanderson, Tom Rule, Jay Wootten, Christopher Mitchell, Josh Sawyer, Roy Dudley Brownlow, Rena Popp, Taney Browder, Travis Speight and Jeff Ward
Speight, Ward and Sawyer ran unsuccessfully for the three open seats on the board in 2021.
For official results of the 2021 Emerald Isle commission and mayor’s race, go to: https://er.ncsbe.gov/?election_dt=11/02/2021&county_id=16&office=ALL&contest=0
